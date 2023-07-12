Village of Limestone a frugal and friendly municipality

The village of Limestone is one of Kankakee County’s newest municipalities.

Incorporated in 2006, Limestone was listed with a population of 1,598 in the 2010 Census. Officials say the community has been showing a steady, but not spectacular pattern of slow growth as people move in.

“If there are any houses that become vacant here, they don’t stay vacant long,” said Mayor Mike Duffy.

Duffy, 81, was just elected mayor in April. He had, however, previously served as a member of the village board for 2 ½ years. He is a retired tile, granite and marble union worker.

Duffy and his wife, June, moved into Limestone 53 years ago. They chose the area because of its good school system and reasonable taxes.

Those reasons still ring true. Limestone residents attend Herscher schools. Over the course of time, they will go to Bonfield for pre-kindergarten through first grade; Herscher for second through fourth grade; Limestone for fifth through eighth and back to Herscher for high school.

Low taxes, too, are a continuing plus for the community. Duffy said that when Limestone residents get their annual property tax bill from Kankakee County, they will see a zero, that’s right, a zero on the line for village of Limestone property taxes.

That takes place, in part, because the elected mayor and village board members work as volunteers, he said. Over the years, officials, too, have been fairly frugal.

The village gets by with revenue from other sources. There are funds from motor fuel taxes, which can only be spent on roads; as well as some sales taxes; the communications tax on phone bills; and videogaming funds.

The village anticipates $579,553 in incoming motor fuel taxes and $389,275 in the other taxes. Those, combined with a strong carryover balance of $475,934, should keep the village in the black for years to come. Limestone plans to spend its COVID relief money to expand the village hall, creating additional meeting room space for the public.

The motor fuel tax money will pay for the resurfacing of the El Rancho and Oakdale areas in August.

The village motto, though not on any welcoming sign yet, is on the municipality’s letterhead: “Building a Strong Foundation the Future Generations.”

Geographically, a map of Limestone is rather unusual. It sits as sort of an upside-down T, with a large part of the village along Illinois Route 17 and part stretching to the north.

The community is really the unification of several subdivisions: Bowers, El Rancho, Foxborough Oaks, Lynn Gardens, Hillside Manor, Maple Lawn, Oakdale Acres, Stone Oaks, Village Green, Wedgewood and Weaver.

Most were built in the 1950s and 1960s. Wedgewood and Foxborough are newer and command higher prices. The predominant style throughout is a single-family ranch homes. Apartments are few and far between.

Mayor Duffy says that people keep their properties up. When a property does become vacant, he said, it is usually because someone has passed away or just moved out of Kankakee County altogether. People live here because it is a friendly spot to be, he said.

Frances Powers has served on the Village Board since 2017. A retired registered nurse, she has lived in Limestone all her life. She now lives in the house where she grew up as a child. She loves the fact that she can look out of her front window and see farmland. She can walk to the other end of the same house, look out and see a subdivision.

Limestone has some commercial development, particularly along Illinois Route 17. There’s a bank, Tanner’s Body Shop and a Dollar General. The mayor hopes he can entice some other businesses to build along the state route. Among other possibilities, he would like to see a gas station.

Mostly, though, Limestone is a bedroom community, with people going elsewhere to work. There are employees from both hospitals here, as well as a good representation of folks who work in law enforcement.

Commuting was certainly the case for board member Dan Hall. Hall, now retired, has been on the board since 2019. In his working life, he was an electrician at the LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department provides law enforcement for Limestone, but serious crime is rare. Water is provided by Aqua Illinois. There is no wastewater system. All use septic tanks.

Limestone does have its own public works department, paying, when needed, to plow the snow. A new public works building stores a mower and dumptruck.

There is an event venue in the village, the Deer Ridge Barn on 1500N Road. It is a nice spot for a family gathering and also for an Airbnb for out-of-town guests.

The Limestone Township Park District, a separate government, provides recreation. Limestone Park is the third largest park in the county after the Kankakee River State Park and the Perry Farm. There is a community building and courts for tennis and pickleball. Through Limestone and Weaver Park, and in Herscher, area children can participate in youth baseball, yuouth softball, soccer and junior football.

Village meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the village hall, 5404 W. State Route 17.