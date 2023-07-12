Patience important in today’s market, Fred says

Brant Fred has worked in real estate since getting his license in 2000.

He was the 2000 Rookie of the Year at Coldwell Banker and moved to Rosenboom in 2003. He celebrates his 20th year at Rosenboom, now McColly Rosenboom, this month.

But here is the added bonus. After college, he worked as a mortgage broker. He also got his insurance license in 2003. In his career now, he does focus on real estate, but he still has the knowledge from the other areas, kind of making him a one-stop shop for a whole lot of home-related information.

“I am the type of person who likes to focus on the task at hand,” Fred said.

That means paying attention to the customer.

He says that each customer and each situation is different. While he mostly has done homes, he has also done some commercial and is also getting into the agricultural end of the market.

“I try to learn from the veterans,” he said.

His basic advice to both buyers and sellers is to show patience.

“You have to have the property ready to sell,” he said. First impressions are important. “Once you see it, it is difficult to unsee it.”

Preparing a property is very specific, he said. “You have to use the eye test.”

Your vintage moosehead will not be adored by all.

Sellers, he said, should be prepared to compromise on price or the property might be on the market for a long time. Conversely, he says, a buyer should be ready to move if they find the home they like. Have your financing ready. Unless you are ready to go forward, you will be walking away from that potential dream home. Supply is still low.

Fred’s expertise on other areas allows him to help clients. When it comes to mortgages, he was once the No. 1 Chase Manhattan account executive.

One possibility is a two-step mortgage. You borrow money for two, five years and then refinance. There are also many rural communities where a U. S. Department of Agriculture program could come into play.

“There are so many mortgage programs,” Fred said.

Property management is another one of Fred’s areas of knowledge. He currently manages 24 units that he owns.

Because of his insurance experience, he can spot potential problems. He knows that electrical box needs a ground fault interrupter.

“I go the extra mile,” he said. “You have to be ready for what comes.”

It is so gratifying, he said, when you have helped families. He believes in finding the right house for the right person at the right price.

Fred is a native of Bourbonnais, and a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He earned his collegiate degree at Eastern Illinois in economics.

Fred’s family is well-known in the area for their bicycle expertise. In the 1980s, the Freds operated bicycle BMX motocross tracks in Kankakee and Bourbonnais.

Fred got up to be rated No. 2 in the state in BMX. He still enjoys riding bicycles. His sister, Missy, was a national and world champion.

He’s been married to Kimberley for 25 years. She’s a dental hygienist. They have two children. Daughter, McKenna, 21, is near graduation at Governors State University and will become a teacher.

Son, Brantly, 19, is an EMT for Elite Ambulance and also works in a dietary department at Riverside Medical Center.

Brantly is an Eagle Scout. His Eagle project, undertaken in response to a Kankakee River drowning, was to create stations for life-saving rings along the Kankakee River.

Fred coached his children at all levels in baseball and softball, as they were growing up. He volunteered at the Kankakee Area YMCA, the Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League and the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League.

For relaxation, he enjoys the outdoor life, including softball, jet-skis and riding a motorcycle. He also loves to travel and has been to Hawaii, Florida and California.

“I believe in this community,” Fred said. “We have a lot to offer, and this is a hidden gem. This is a good place to call home.”