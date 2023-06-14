Every day is different for Liberti

He is, in a sense, one of the pioneers of the new economy.

Peter Liberti is part of the Commercial Advantage Team at McColly Bennett at 29 Heritage Drive in Bourbonnais. Liberti is a full-service Realtor, able to handle all sorts of transactions. He does homes and commercial work, as a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers. The coverage area of McColly Bennett stretches from Kankakee County all the way into Northwest Indiana.

But he also has a particular specialty. Liberti is working hard to buy and sell industrial outdoor storage, which translates to the acronym IOS in the business.

While it has several uses, the most common operation on an IOS property is to park trucks. Here’s what has happened. We are shifting from a bricks-and-mortar business model to one where trucks deliver products to your door.

During the course of a day, you might see white trucks, brown trucks, blue trucks and other trucks heading up and down the streets of your neighborhood. They pull over and stop. A deliveryperson gathers up a package — or two — and runs up to your door.

What happens to those trucks at the end of the day? Well, they get parked somewhere. And while big fleets like the U.S. Postal Service, Amazon, FedEx and Amazon, most likely already have parking lots for their vehicles, there is also the demand for spaces for the trucks hauling the goods to the bigger firms.

So, Liberti is looking for spots and lots to park those trucks.

An article by Deborah Smith of The CenterCap Group outlined the basics of this relatively new and unknown real estate niche. IOS sites are not a glamorous part of the business. No, or relatively few, architectural awards here. But it is a profitable corner. An analysis by Marcus and Millichap, Smith writes, show that rents at IOS properties are up 30 percent since the end of 2019, while the vacancy rate is a miniscule 3 percent.

On the down side, Smith writes, since such lots are not scenic, communities often highly regulate them and view them unfavorably. Capital expenditures for such properties run along the lines of filling potholes, repairing a fence or upgrading security, she writes. But such lots, she adds, have low maintenance costs and a steady cash flow.

It’s also a field of the real estate market that, as of yet, does not have a dominant giant in the room. There is no Wal-Mart of truck parking lots.

It also tends to be a corner of real estate left pretty much to a handful of specialists. That’s where Liberti comes in.

He came to this field in a roundabout way. He had graduated from Montini Catholic in Bolingbrook, then studied at North Central College before earning a degree from the University of Kansas. He was a clerk at the Board of Trade, traded soybeans, and also worked at Bill Jacobs Volkswagen and Applied Systems.

Then he shadowed a friend for a day, got inspired and changed careers. His friend told him he needed to work for Jeff Bennett. Liberti got his real estate license in the fall of 2020, was hired by McColly Bennett in December of 2020 and was full time in real estate by February 2021.

Liberti attributes his success at this unusual branch of real estate to flat-out hard work. It takes “drive and grit,” he said. He looks to find sites that are off-market, not listed anywhere, and then convince their owner that it would be worth their while to consider a sale.

He does a wide variety of internet searches, using such sites as Landglide, Loopnet and CoStar. He likens the process of finding land, and then linking buyer and seller to a form of matchmaking. Liberti points to an 18-acre site on Hobart Road in Joliet, which changed hands for $4.9 million. For perspective, Liberti says, an acre might hold 40 to 50 trucks.

Liberti said such parking sites are often infill sites, land surrounded by already developed property. It can also be a long process, with some deals taking a year to accomplish. The majority of sites, he said, will require numerous calls.

But what he likes about the job, he said, is that every day is different. He could be taking a tour, making phone calls or researching on his computer.

The Libertis, husband and wife, Peter and Jenna, live in Bourbonnais with children, Mila, 6; Will, 4; and Isla, 1. Peter is an ambassador for the Kankakee County Chamber and attends the meetings of the Economic Alliance. He enjoys golf and coaches his 6-year-old daughter’s softball team.