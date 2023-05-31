Shaw Local

Property Lines: May 31, 2023

winterroth team

winterroth team (kelly winterroth)

By Daily Journal

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for April in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for April with more than $2.5 million in transactions.

The top agents for the month of April were<strong> </strong><span><strong>Paula Curwick, Pete Liberti, Maurice Sullivan</strong> and <strong>Norm Gaskin</strong>. </span>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.