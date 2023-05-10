Bodie is a natural for real estate

For Amelia Bodie, real estate is "what I was put here to do in life."

Bodie, 35, has been in real estate for 10 years. It’s been an amazing journey for her, she says. She loves helping guide people step for step in the home buying process.

“A house sells itself,” she says, “but having the proper guidance is key.”

Bodie is an agent with Keller Williams Preferred Realty, 1511 N. Convent St. in Bourbonnais. She was the youngest Remax Agent in Cook, Will and Kankakee counties, she said. She has been listed as the “Best of the Best” in the Kankakee County rankings.

In her first year, she said, she hit the ground running, selling 32 homes.

“My parents (Dave and Barbie) are hard workers, so I had to work hard and had no choice, but to make it," she said.

Now, she is up to selling 110 homes a year and has sold more than 650 in total.

“My clients are my top priority,” she she said.

She would never sell a house that she wouldn’t buy for herself.

“I am the agent that shows you the crack in the foundation, not the one who stands in front of it for a sale,” she said.

"I’m crazy organized," Bodie said. “I probably tell my clients too much. But being truthful, honest and being an agent with integrity is the most important skill.”

While Bodie started out as an individual agent, she now heads a team. Ashley Christenson is the full-time administrator for the team, and Amelia’s “right hand woman.” Christenson was hired during the COVID crisis and stays on top of the files, “caring for every client.”

Bodie loves home ownership.

“It is such a huge accomplishment and anyone who buys or sells should be proud of themselves for all they have done,” she said.

“What makes us different,” she said, is that she and her team are always thinking about the client. They have “constant contact.” She has a lot of repeat clients. Real estate, she said, is her life. She’s available 24 hours a day, as is her team.

In terms of the market, she said, inventory is still in short supply, so if you are considering selling, this is a good time to capitalize on your investment. If you price it right, she said, you will get a lot of offers.

She tells buyers to not let the higher rates scare them.

“Don’t lose the home you love for an interest rate, when there are tons of financing options out there,” she said.

If you speak with a lender, there are ways to buy down rates and even refinance in the future.

“It’s always a good time to buy,” she said. “Invest in yourself.”

She advises people to pick the strongest offer with the best overall terms. That is not always the one with the highest price.

Bodie grew up in Manteno, moved to Tinley Park, then to Homewood, then back to Bourbonnais, so she knows a lot of markets. She was a friendly student at Manteno High, she said, getting along with everyone.

After school, she was a bank teller for a while, but was enamored of the television show, "House Hunters," a reality show on HGTV that has people search for their dream home. So she prayed on it and changed careers.

These days, she is a devoted dog mom to Rolo, a mini-golden doodle. She’s close to her family and loves to spend weekends with them at a lake house in Indiana. They listen to music around the campfire, take the pontoon boat out and watch her niece and nephews play. Amelia also met her best friend and soulmate, Josh, this past year.

She is active with a charity, Open Access, that helps families in need. Open Access gives everything from food to health care to families that have a child with disabilities.