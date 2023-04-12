On the cover

This Woodhaven Subdivision dream home at 3136 Woodhaven Drive ($750,000) was designed by architect Stephan Fuller. The circular drive greets you with an all brick home sitting on 2.5 acres. Beautiful double doors invite you inside to a foyer with travertine and marble mosaic flooring plus a formal stairway with a split landing. A great home with plenty of space, including related living in the carriage house above the second garage. There are 7 bedrooms, (5 in the main house and one in the basement and one in the 1,100 square feet carriage house.

The master suite has its own sunroom, a walk-in closet and whirlpool tub. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, high end appliances, including double refrigerators, freezer, microwaves and ice machine. Additional features include two fireplaces, wine chilling room, wet bar and office. The fenced backyard has a stone patio, Jacuzzi and salt water pool. For a showing call Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Speckman Realty at 815-370-1339 or 815-937-4370.