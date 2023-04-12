Nugent knows nearly every parcel of Kankakee County

Joe Nugent is tied to the land in Kankakee County.

Nugent is the co-owner of Nugent-Curtis Real Estate, a partnership which was founded in 2008. Located at 275 E. Court, Kankakee, the firm can be reached at 815-929-9095, or nugentcurtis.com.

Nugent, listed as the principal and managing broker of the firm, grew up on a family farm in Manteno. Nugent graduated from Maternity BVM and Bishop MacNamara Catholic schools. To this day, Nugent still attends a Thursday morning breakfast with several Mac classmates.

His parents, mom Mary and the late Danny Nugent, actually sold some acreage to help pay for his college education at Marquette University. Nugent earned a marketing degree from the school of business administration there. Seeking out an internship in commercial real estate, he was working for NAI MLG, the largest commercial real estate brokerage in Wisconsin during his senior year. The firm was impressed enough with Nugent’s work that it offered him a job after graduation.

All his instincts, though, told him to come back to Kankakee County.

He saw how owning the land had benefits. He also come from a family of local entrepreneurs. The grandfather on his mother’s side, Wilson Christiansen, had started and owned and run a Kankakee grocery store.

Real estate, he says, is about “bringing people together with property.”

These days, he says, there are very few parcels of land in Kankakee County that he does not know something about.

Returning to Kankakee County, he started working for Tony Perry, before striking out on his own five years later. He remembers Perry as a hands-on worker.

“You don’t need to drive the county,” he recalls Perry telling clients. “We drove it yesterday.”

In commercial real estate, Nugent said, he sees how his work benefits the community. “It’s fun to say ‘We did this.’”

The Aldi in Bourbonnais was one of his projects. Another of his favorites was finding a place for Fit Body U. They were looking, and Nugent got them to take a location on Larry Power Road. They had their doubts at first, but the drive-by traffic count was just right.

Nugent has sold 350 acres to an investor in agriculture and 20 acres to a young man who is starting his own farm.

He describes Kankakee County as an open place. There is, he said, opportunity here. If you have an idea for a new restaurant or a new store, Kankakee County will welcome you.

Yet, the commercial world is also changing. Not as much brick-and-mortar space is needed as in the past. The same business now takes less space. Storage is often electronic, rather than in cabinets. Warehouses can be smaller. Businesses can share office space.

Nugent sold a building to an apparel company. They needed space to sell online, but will also work from home.

We are now a society that is more into experiences. Crafts and microbreweries are on the rise. During the COVID crash, Nugent himself took a pasta-making class from Italy.

Agricultural real estate, he said, remains hot. Land inventory is limited and the price paid for corn and soybeans is good. Farmland remains a solid investment over time, he said. Farms also remain a place for people to reinvest their profits under a 1031 Exchange. It is a way for investment to grow while taxes are deferred.

Overall, Nugent is optimistic about the future of Kankakee County. It is an area, he said, that has seen consistent growth. The county is logistically well-located and there is an overall sense of cooperation in the community.

Nugent and his wife, Kari, are the parents of Leo, 7, a first grader at the Maternity campus of Bishop Mac, and Ava, 4, who is pre-kindergarten. Dad plays golf and coaches soccer. The couple is active with a number of charitable activities.

The couple helps with Mattea’s Joy. They have a niece with Down syndrome. A gala raises money that assists families with ill children.

“It relieves some of the burden,” Nugent said.

There is also a Superhero 5K in May and a golf outing in September.

The couple also chairs the Jackie Keller Golf Outing. Funds benefit Bishop MacNamara. The late Keller was a teacher at the school. Nugent is also on the community leadership board for Ascension St. Mary Hospital.

Professionally, Nugent is a member of the board of directors of the new Kankakee Regional Landbank Authority. That group is empowered to move tax delinquent properties into the hands of new owners, who will make them profitable and productive again.

Nugent is also a past president of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors. He has also been a KIFAR Realtor of the Year.