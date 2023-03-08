On the cover

This one of a kind, all brick ranch estate sprawling over 4,600 sf, situated on 1.4 acres overlooking the serenity of the conservation area at 1051 Country Lane in Bourbonnais. The lit landscape includes a brick paved circular driveway.

Overlooking the window lined living room, piano area, full bar and cozy fireplace designed to entertain. Family room features wood beams, brick fireplace, plenty of windows and backyard access. Kitchen is complete with an abundance of cabinets, stone tops, island, breakfast nook, butler's pantry adjoining the formal dining room and access outback to the built-in grill area. It has a 4-car heated garage, a partial basement with concrete crawl, and a whole house generator.