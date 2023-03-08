Fedrow loves matching people with homes

Amanda (Jenkins) Fedrow is a lifelong resident of Kankakee County and a career Realtor.

The daughter of Dick and Marilyn Jenkins, of Bourbonnais, she graduated from St. Paul’s Elementary School and from Herscher High School, where she was the prom queen. She knows Kankakee County real estate backward and forward. It has been her working life.

She loves matching homes to people and helping both buyers and sellers reach their goals.

As a 19-year-old, she went to work for local Realtor John McCracken, then well-known for his office and sign at Court Street and Harrison Avenue in downtown Kankakee. One of the great slogans of local advertising was “Get Packin’ Call McCracken.”

Amanda did secretarial and bookkeeping work. She answered the phone. She typed appraisals. “I wanted to sell houses,” she said.

But she was barred because she needed to turn 21 before getting her license. She briefly worked in a doctor’s office, but she was recruited back into real estate at age 25 by Arlen Speckman, another one of the big names in local real estate.

She’s been with Speckman since. The firm is now known as Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Speckman Realty and is at 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais.

Her 33 years in real estate, she says, have gone “way too fast,” but she is still highly motivated and interested. And she can draw on a lot of experience when it comes to solving problems. Fedrow typically sells about 70 homes in a year and has more than 1,000 for her career.

She says the same skills that helped get her elected prom queen have served her well in real estate.

“I get along with everyone,” she said. “I’m fair and reasonable, a peacekeeper and diplomat.”

In real estate, she adds, you have to keep people informed and happy. Being accessible is important. You need to know the client’s situation.

It is also a career where you get out of it what you put into it.

“For most people, this is stressful, especially if you are buying and selling at the same time,” Fedrow said.

She tells clients that the “best homes” sell first. Best means having the right price in the right location with the right condition. Right now, we are coming out of the winter market, when fewer people want to move, and heading into the busier spring, summer and fall.

When you are self-employed as people are in real estate, goal-setting is a big thing. Fedrow is a full-time Realtor. Early in her career, she would “cold call,” dialing up people to see if they wanted to sell their homes. Being a good listing agent is a key part of the business along with being a good selling agent.

Listing property, she said, is crucial to building the business. There are several steps to getting a listing, she says. While buyers may come and go, and sometimes drop out, once a person lists, they are usually committed.

<strong>Questions to ask</strong>

Fedrow hands out a list of eight questions people should ask when selecting a Realtor: What experience do you have?; How familiar are you with the area?; Do you have references?; How do you handle negotiations?; What is your fee structure?; How often will you communicate?; What other services do you offer?; and What happens after closing?

Real estate, she said, is always on people’s minds.

“People talk about it,” she said. “It’s a buzz about what is going on in the neighborhood.”

When a nearby house goes on the market or gets sold, folks are curious about what it might mean for the value of their own property. Over the years, real estate is a great investment. Even if you are not moving, owners tap into the equity of their home to improve it, to raise money for a second home or to pay for a college education.

Fedrow enjoys working with first-time homebuyers and referrals are important. She recently worked to find someone a home. The buyer had been referred by a former customer — his mom.

“The sooner you buy,” she said, “the sooner you start building equity.”

If you are renting, you are just paying someone else’s mortgage. She also reminds that if the housing market is tight, the rental market is just as tight, if not more-so. She knew if an incoming school principal who just could not find an appropriate place to rent.

A key thing for sellers is to price their home correctly. Fedrow sits down with the seller with a detailed report on what similar homes in their style and location sell for. Years of experience also mean a taste for what helps to sell. She’s picked out flooring for folks, who are uncertain.

“Meet me at Menards,” she said.

She has great resources for recommending painters and contractors.

Buyers need to have pre-approval on their list of things to do.

In this market, too, she adds, there are some grants, up to $10,000, for buyers. Not everyone qualifies, but a Realtor can help you understand the program and point you to a participating lender. The grant will typically require that you stay in the home for five or 10 years before selling it again.

Professionally, Fedrow has served on the education committee of Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors. She holds the Graduate Realtors Institute designation and is an Accredited Buyers Representative.

She’s a longtime volunteer for the fundraising auction committee at St. Paul’s School. To relax, she golfs, and loves to fish with her grandkids. Fedrow is the mother of Emily. Emily and her husband, Riley, are the parents of Fedrow grandchildren Briggs, Eleanor and Mack. She is also a baseball fan, who enjoys trips to see the Cubs and Cardinals play.