Luxury home certification for Michelle Arseneau

In the world of real estate, Michelle Arseneau is a Certified Global Luxury Specialist.

That means that Arseneau is qualified to sell the most exclusive, highest-priced residential properties in the area. The threshold for luxury properties is defined as the top 10% of the sales in any particular zip code.

In Kankakee County, Michelle and her group sold a $1.25 million residential property in 2022. It was the most expensive home sale in the past seven years, according to MRI listings. The top-end home included five bedrooms, three full and two half-baths, a three-car garage and a horse paddock.

Arseneau put in coursework over two years to earn the Certified Global Luxury Specialist designation. Because the “luxury” affiliation is determined by price, the limits are different in different areas. In Kankakee County, a luxury home would be one worth more than $500,000. In Frankfort and Orland Park, the number is $580,000. In Hinsdale, it would be $1.5 million.

Many luxury homes would have upgrades, such items as swimming pools, horse stables, outbuildings and extra-large garages.

There are also more luxury homes than you might think. In 2021 Coldwell Banker worldwide sold 50,355 homes valued at $1 million or more.

Arseneau is affiliated with Coldwell Banker, 501 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, and can be reached at 815-954-4063. She is a dedicated lifelong agent, selling 2,400 homes over 30 years.

She also heads up a team of six. It is not the largest team at Coldwell Banker, but certainly one of the larger teams in the community. Her daughter, Katy Draper, is the closing coordinator for Michelle and the team. The other members include Michelle Esparza, Michelle Greybill, Cyndi Piontkowski and Darci Lemner. Daughter Katy actually took an aptitude test at Stagg High School, which indicated she should consider a career in real estate.

It’s a well-chosen career for Katy, who loves it because every day is different. The entire group sells about 100 homes a year.

“I love coaching and developing my team,” Arseneau said.

Over the years, she has mentored many agents.

Coldwell Banker has a Spotlight Marketing Plan with a dozen ways to help sell, including: professional photography, a single-property website, a mobile brochure, print advertising and extensive online exposure.

Michelle grew up in St. George and graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. She went to Kankakee Community College on a volleyball and softball scholarship, then went to work for a Fortune 500 company.

She stopped in to try to convince real estate legend Arlen Speckman that she could help him with marketing. Impressed with her sales effort, he took her up in a different way. He told her she should work for him selling homes. He would pay for her training. She took a whirlwind course in Chicago, earning her license in three weeks.

“I like helping people,” Arseneau said. “It gives me great pleasure.

“So much of the job is problem solving and anticipating what comes next.”

A lot of the business involves working with people at different stages of their lives. She is selling homes when people are downsizing or moving into nursing home care. There are sales motivated by a death or a divorce. The happier moments come when folks are getting married or moving into a larger home because of a growing family.

“You have to have compassion and understanding,” she said.

The team works with a photographer when it comes to staging a home to help it sell. Her general advice to sellers is to remove stuff. “When in doubt, take it out,” she said.

If you are looking to get the best bang for your renovation buck, she recommends painting first, then hitting the bathrooms and kitchen. Lighting is also a big thing, she said. She can show you examples of what good lighting can do.

Interest rates have been rising, but sellers can take heart in the fact that inventory is still extremely low, she said. It is important, though, to get the listing price right in today’s market.

Even though prices are rising, she does encourage buyers.

“You can always refinance down the road,” she said.

If you think owning is expensive, rental rates are very high and the rental market is limited. Buying, she said, makes more sense than renting.

Additionally, interest rates are not relevant for every buyer. Arseneau said that about a fourth of all real estate home sales are now strictly cash.

Coldwell Banker released a recent survey showing that consumers are three times more likely to think real estate will be a good investment in 2023, when compared to 2022.

Potential buyers, she adds, should always ask about the age of the mechanicals in the home. How old is the roof? How old is the furnace? How old is the air conditioning?

She also asks people to consider their own reasons for moving. How long do you plan on staying? If you are a transfer in, you might be a transfer out quickly. Thus, short-term resale value would be important.

The Arseneau team comes with testimonials.

One recent seller said, “Michelle’s vast knowledge of the real estate market and process of the sale was refreshing. She went above the beyond any expectations we had.”

Another seller said, “Michelle and her team were first rate.

“Not only was she able to advise us about the market and timing, but (she) referred us to contractors who helped us make the necessary upgrades to get the maximum price for our house.”

The Arseneau family includes three daughters, Kennedy Arseneau, Madison Draper and Katy Draper. There is one granddaughter, Scarlett Draper, the daughter of Madison. The entire family enjoys traveling. Destinations have included Mexico, New Orleans, California, Hawaii, Maine and Lake Tahoe.

In the community, Arseneau is active with the United Way, reaching out to businesses as part of the development committee.