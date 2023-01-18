Property Lines: Jan. 18, 2023

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for the month of December.

<strong>Leanne Provost</strong> was No. 1 with $2.5 million in sales, followed by <strong>Amanda Fedrow</strong> with $2.1 million in sales and <strong>Chip Chappell</strong> with $1 million in sales<strong>.</strong>

Other top agents were <strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> <strong>, Abby Magruder, Marilyn Roy, Lynn Randazzo</strong>, <strong>The Purdy Wilkening Team, Kellie Baranowski</strong> and <strong>Dondi Maricle</strong>.

Congratulations to all of our agents that had a closing this month. Top 10 or not, you are still tops in our book.

All of Speckman Realty Agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, visit speckmanrealty.com or call 815-937-4370.