On the cover

The Stonebrook Farm is at 2895 North 3750W Road, Kankakee. This limestone colonial home is situated on 24-plus acres of wooded, and pasture. The adjacent Stone Barn has hosted events in the past, and this home is full of charm. Large living room, with large windows looking out to the woods, and the living room is open to the Kitchen. Main level also consists of 2 bedrooms, full bath, family room (could be a formal dining room), and laundry-mud room. The second level has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Property has a creek that runs through the woods, a corn crib and pole building. Priced at $550,000. Call Berkshire Hathaway Speckman Realty at 815-937-4370 for a private showing.