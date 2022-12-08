Property Lines: Dec. 8, 2022

McColly Bennett Real Estate recently welcomed <strong>Katie Kurtz</strong> to its real estate team. Kurtz is a lifelong resident of Kankakee County and a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

In May, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama. At Alabama, Kurtz was an active member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and a student athlete on the women’s rowing team. She earned academic honors through the university and SEC and Big 12 athletic conferences and also was a four-year varsity letter recipient at the university.

Kurtz is currently continuing her education at Olivet Nazarene University in the MBA program. You can reach Kurtz at 815-263-5177 or katiekurtz@mccolly.com