Property Lines: Dec. 1, 2022

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for October in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for October with more than $2 million in total transactions. The top agent for the month was <strong>Paula Curwick</strong> with more than $1 million in transactions

The top agents for the month of October were <strong>Alexis Kessler</strong> and <strong>Annie Mitchell.</strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.