Property Lines: Oct. 20, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for the month of September.

The <strong>Amanda Fedrow Group</strong> was No. 1 with $101 million in sales, with <strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> No. 2. Other top agents were <strong>Lynn Randazzo, Helen Clymer, Shelly Franco, Linda Krause, Carley Beard, Patty Martin, The Purdy-Wilkening Team</strong> and <strong>Marilyn Roy.</strong>

Congratulations to all of our agents that had a closing this month. Top 10 or not, you are still tops in our book.

All of Speckman Realty Agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to www.speckmanrealty.com or call 815-937-4370.