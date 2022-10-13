Property Lines: Oct. 13, 2022

McColly Rosenboom Real Estate announced its volume leaders for the month of September in its residential and land divisions.

The top producers were <strong>Angela Griffith, Lisa Scanlon, Millie Zigtema, Sandra Boyer, Betty Hofbauer</strong> and <strong>Brant Fred.</strong>

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255.