How real estate builds wealth for new homeowners

Outfitted in a blue Coldwell Banker jacket, Norman Gaskin is proud to be a Realtor and proud of what Realtors can do for their communities.

Gaskin is fairly new to the business. He got his license in 2020. But in that short time, he has sold more than 100 homes.

He is “up there,” he said, “with a vengeance.”

Prior to getting into real estate, Gaskin was Walgreens store manager. He was taking a two-and-a-half month paternity leave. His new son is Jackson. Norm was reconsidering his future and was convinced to try real estate. Norm Gaskin was inspired to take the necessary coursework. He passed his exam and has not looked back.

Gaskin was named a Rising Star by KIFAR (Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors) in 2021. He is now on the KIFAR board. He is also a member of the Coldwell Banker President’s Club.

He did begin his real estate work with a hometown knowledge of the community. A Kankakee native, he was a member of the Class of 2013 at Kankakee High School. He went through Kankakee Junior High, Kennedy and Taft in the Kankakee school system. As a Kay, he was a catcher and a third baseman for the baseball team and a linebacker and strong safety for the football team. He was also a mentor in the Brother to Brother program. He went on to take college classes at Kankakee Community College and Illinois Benedictine.

He attributes his success to treating people well with “respect and honesty.” About 90 percent of his clients, he said, come from referrals.

Gaskin also sees his work and real estate as having a positive impact on diversity. He is helping minorities and younger people with home ownership. He started in the business himself at age 25 and is now 27.

“It’s been nothing but a blessing,” he said of his Coldwell Banker work.

Gaskin gives a free seminar and acts as a free consultant, too, teaching home ownership and financial literacy in a three-hour class on Facebook.

The biggest bar to home ownership among the young and minorities, he said, is a result of a lack of knowledge, not knowing how credit scores work.

While there is no absolute benchmark of the amount of money saved and stockpiled to buy a home, Gaskin advises people to be setting aside five to 10 percent of their income. At the same time, if you are lugging consumer debt along, get it paid off.

There is no right time to buy, he says. If you wait for the just the right place or just the right rate, you wind up never getting the home, he said.

Meanwhile, if you are a seller in this market, Gaskin advises folks that little things matter when it comes to maintenance. Keep your yard nice. Do some landscaping. Update bathrooms and flooring. And if there are major mechanical problems, get them fixed.

Gaskin works with a lot of first-time buyers. They constitute 60 percent of his business.

He sees home ownership as a way of leveling the playing field for minorities in America. Home ownership, he said, creates generational wealth that can be passed on to sons and daughters. It is a passive way of adding up wealth, too. Your payment, each month builds equity.

Once you own something, he adds, it is hard for anyone to take it away from you.

In the future, personally, Gaskin hopes to become involved in coaching youth. For now, though, he is working hard in real estate. It is unpredictable, he said, with new information and challenges every day. Sometimes, he puts in 16-hour days.

“I love it,” he said.