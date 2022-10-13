Community spirit with a smile in Aroma Park

There’s always a smile in Aroma Park.

Aroma Park is one of Kankakee County’s “close-knit” small-town communities, in the words of Mayor Brian Stump.

The “smile” comes from the community’s most visible landmark — its water tower. Painted on the water tower is a smiley face, looking down 24/7 on Aroma Park. No matter, your troubles or travails, there’s a good thought in Aroma Park.

The village has 664 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census. Stump, in a sentiment common to a lot of other municipal officials in a lot of other communities, believes the real number is greater. He said the last census was light.

Aroma Park was listed with 743 residents in 2010.

“A lot of folks think it (the count) was not done properly because of COVID,” the mayor said.

Primarily, the mayor said, Aroma Park is a bedroom community that is centrally located for the many folks who drive out of town to work.

“We are five minutes from Kankakee, 10 minutes from Bradley and 15 minutes from Bourbonnais,” the mayor said.

He adds that many residents work at CSL Behring, Nucor Steel or in the medical field.

The mayor said that in recent years, real estate prices have been climbing. Many of the openings that do come about, he said, are the result of some folks moving out of state and some passing on.

While most of the homes in the community are older ones, Aroma Park does have a developing subdivision, Twin Rivers. It was started in 2008, the mayor said, and has 10 homes now, ranch houses and duplexes. Lots are for sale.

“If you want to new home here, that can be done,” the mayor said.

Stump added that he works to help Realtors promote the community.,

The mayor said that “one of his biggest things” has been a reminder to clean up yards and keep them clean.

“If we keep property up, it results in better values for everybody,” Stump said.

The village has 306 homes and has 40 businesses, more than you might think for a bedroom community.

Key employers, the mayor said, include the Berkot’s grocery store, Dollar General, the Circle K gas station, the seed company AG Reliant Genetics and Tow-Pac, an innovative firm that turns two-wheeled motorcycles into three-wheeled ones.

Stump would like to bring in more businesses. Notably he hopes for a Casey’s franchise.

“They are interested,” he said.

The key problem, though, is finding a spot. The relatively small village is land-locked when it comes to commercial sites.

The annual celebration in town is the Two Rivers Festival, named for the intersection of the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers. The event has been moved downtown, giving it a firmer footing in case of inclement weather. Traditionally held in the third week of August, the event includes music, food, kids games and a parade. Attendance is headed up he said, as COVID concerns fade.

When Christmas rolls around, the village celebrates by decorating the fence along Third Street. There will also be a tree-lighting ceremony with an appearance by Santa.

Goselin Park and Potawatomi Park, both part of the Kankakee Valley Park District, provide recreation for the community. Goselin Park was upgraded five years ago. A new children’s playground is on tap for Potawatomi Park, Stump said. In 1995, Wikipedia notes, Aroma Park became the smallest town to ever win the Illinois Little League championship.

The village also boasts a campground south of town with 42 spots for RV hookups. Many are used during the summer, Stump said, by people who want to “get away.” There is a children’s playground and a walking trail that was donated by the Elks.

Aroma Park is part of the Kankakee School system. The former Aroma Park School, though, closed and was reborn as a center for the Garden of Prayer.

It is a faith-based charity, offering a variety of family and youth services: mentoring, early childhood education, after-school recreation, life skills training and job readiness.

One eventual improvement the mayor hopes for is decorative street lighting.

He adds that Aroma Park residents do come together and help each other.

When the town had its last flood, he said, people stepped up to help. The United Methodist Church became a destination point for aid. Clean-up supplies were donated. Meals were made and given away.

“You have to love the people here,” he said.