Property Lines: Sept. 29, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for the month of August.

<strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> was No. 1 with $2.9 million in sales, followed by <strong>Leanne Provost</strong> with $1.7 million in sales and the <strong>Amanda Fedrow Group</strong> with $2 million in sales. Other top agents were <strong>Andy Gerth, Abby Magruder, Helen Clymer, Maria Arseneau, Dondi Maricle, Kellie Baranowski</strong> and <strong>Shelly Franco</strong>.

Congratulations to all of our agents that had a closing this month. Top 10 or not, you are still tops in our book.

All of Speckman Realty Agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

