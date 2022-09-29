McColly Rosenboom agents receive awards

At McColly Real Estate 47th annual Awards and Recognition Celebration held Sept. 22, the following McColly Rosenboom Agents received following awards:

<strong>Top Illinois Producer 2021 Presidents Platinum Individual Award —</strong> Lisa Scanlon, Bourbonnais Office.

<strong>Runner-Up Producer for Illinois-2021 President’s Gold Individual Award —</strong> Sandy Boyer, Watseka Office.

<strong>2021 President’s Gold Team Award-Runner Up Top Producing Team in Illinois —</strong> Millie Zigtema Team.

<strong>The 2021 President’s Circle Award for Sales —</strong> Lisa Scanlon, Sandy Boyer.

<strong>The 2021 President’s Circle Awards for Sales —</strong> Angie Griffith, Betty Hofbauer, Bret Steffes

<strong>Receiving President’s Club Awards for Sales —</strong> Brant Fred, Petranka Nenova, Anne Carney, Cathy Collins, Terry Dziadon.