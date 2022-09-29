Shaw Local

McColly Rosenboom agents receive awards

By Daily Journal

At McColly Real Estate 47th annual Awards and Recognition Celebration held Sept. 22, the following McColly Rosenboom Agents received following awards:

<strong>Top Illinois Producer 2021 Presidents Platinum Individual Award —</strong> Lisa Scanlon, Bourbonnais Office.

<strong>Runner-Up Producer for Illinois-2021 President’s Gold Individual Award —</strong> Sandy Boyer, Watseka Office.

<strong>2021 President’s Gold Team Award-Runner Up Top Producing Team in Illinois —</strong> Millie Zigtema Team.

<strong>The 2021 President’s Circle Award for Sales —</strong> Lisa Scanlon, Sandy Boyer.

<strong>The 2021 President’s Circle Awards for Sales —</strong> Angie Griffith, Betty Hofbauer, Bret Steffes

<strong>Receiving President’s Club Awards for Sales —</strong> Brant Fred, Petranka Nenova, Anne Carney, Cathy Collins, Terry Dziadon.