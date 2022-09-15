LaMore Realty earns national distinction

LaMore Realty in Manteno recently announced that it is the only brokerage in Illinois to achieve the Realtors Commitment to Excellence Office Endorsement from the National Association of Realtors.

“This endorsement means that our agents took advantage of additional learning opportunities, completed professional development, earned Realtor designations and went above and beyond to make a lifelong commitment to superior professionalism and providing first-rate customer service,” LaMore Realty said in a social media post

The endorsement goes to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice.

• Client service

• Professional reputation

• Real estate law

• Realtor Code of Ethics

• Equal service to all (Article 10 of the Code)

• Advocacy of real property ownership

• Trust and integrity

• Use of technology

• Data privacy

• Areas of practice

Launched in November 2018, this program sets the standard for what it means to be be a professional in the real estate brokerage business.

The C2EX Endorsement is earned through a self-directed program that enables real estate professionals to assess and build on their competency in each of the core areas. As a broker, in addition to demonstrating competency in all 10 areas, these agents were required to show a commitment to fostering an environment that promotes excellent customer service consistent with these standards.

The National Association of Realtors is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

LaMore Realty is at 121 N. Main St. in Manteno.