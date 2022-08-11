Property Lines :Aug. 11, 2022

McColly Rosenboom Real Estate recently announced its volume leaders for the month of July in its residential and land divisions.

The top producers were <strong>Angie Griffith, Sandra Boyer, Betty Hofbauer, Lisa Scanlon, Millie Zigtema</strong> and <strong>Cathy Collins</strong>.

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255.