Family inspiration helped start Zigtema

For Millie Zigtema, working in sales has been part of her life since high school.

Zigtema is the current president of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors. She had been president-elect for two years before this. She is a broker at McColly Rosenboom.

But her first sales job was working with her mother, selling draperies. When Millie was studying at Crete-Monee High School, her mom was making drapes and selling them through word of mouth. Millie was drawn into the family business and found out she liked sales and liked looking at people’s houses.

So when the opportunity came to take the real estate class, she did that and continues to love what she does.

“I’m having so much fun,” she said.

Her job is great, she says, because she gets to see people fulfilling their dreams.

It must have been in the family. Her mom, Janice, now 84, is selling real estate for Award Realty in Surprise, Ariz. Building on the idea of the family connection, Zigtema’s daughter, Nina Grubbs, has joined her in the business at McColly.

The key to Zigtema’s success in real estate, she says, is communication. You have to keep in touch. Another real plus for her is living a lifetime in the area. She knows the communities and the homes. A past resident of Crete, she is licensed in both Illinois and Indiana.

In a sense, she says, she really doesn’t have to sell. She gets the clients out there. They are the ones, she says, “Who fall in love with the house.”

Her advice to buyers, she says, is to be ready to move and to act. Go to the bank and get your financing pre-approved.

“In this market,” she said, “you can’t wait.”

And while interest rates are rising, she reminds people to keep that in perspective. The first house she and her husband bought required a mortgage at 14.5 percent. Later they refinanced the home, down to 11.5 percent. Rates today, she says, are still historically low.

And no matter your opinion on the future of the economy, she says, there’s still nothing like owning your own home.

“It’s yours, even if you wind up selling it back for what you paid for it,” Zigtema said.

People who are homeowners get to deduct their mortgage interest and property taxes off their income tax. People who are renters have none of those advantages.

Her advice to sellers, she says, is to make a home “show-ready.” That basically means de-cluttering.

“You’re going to be moving anyway, pack it up and get it out of sight,” she said.

She notes that many people have collections of something. The question you have to ask, Zigtema says, is who wants it? If no one in the family is interested, begin making plans. People often envision their collections as valuable. That may or may not be the case.

She’s been married for 43 years to Brian. They are the parents of five, all of whom are now married. They also are the grandparents of seven.

The Zigtemas live in Monee, and their home sits on 16 acres. They are, she says, “hobby” farmers. They raise hay, which they primarily sell to horse enthusiasts.

They are horse enthusiasts themselves, participating in horseback shows that feature ranch riding, an event designed to show off the horse and rider, but one that proceeds at a much more normal pace than other show categories.

They were long active in 4-H in Will County and have shown in both Kankakee and Will county fairs. Zigtema was the coach of a horseback riding team. A 12-person team performs a routine.

“Think of it as synchronized swimming on horseback,” she said.

She’s still a strong supporter of 4-H.

“It gets children and families involved,” she said. “It’s a wonderful organization. It’s great for kids and their families. You actually form lifelong friendships. We still have friends from it and I hope my grandchildren get involved too.”

In her profession, she’s also a strong supporter of KIFAR.

“People think this is easy,” she says of her profession. “It’s a lot more difficult than you think. You have to be ready to work hard.”

She is one of the top producers for McColly Rosenboom and a member of the Graduate Realtor Institute, Zigtema is proud of the work KIFAR and Realtors do in Illinois.

“The Realtors really support their community,” she said.

KIFAR helps its members. Through its Political Action Committee, the Realtors work to support private property rights.

KIFAR also has an upcoming educational event designed to help educate landlords about the possibilities, problems and limits of renting property. That seminar will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 at the fourth floor of the executive centre, downtown Kankakee, 201 E. Merchant St.