Property Lines: Aug. 4, 2022

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for June in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for May with more than $4.9 million in total transactions.

The top agents for the month of June were <strong>Annie Mitchell, Paula Curwick, Azza Tawfik, Alexis Kessler</strong> and <strong>Bridget Bouck</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.