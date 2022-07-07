Property Lines: July 7, 2022

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for May in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for May with more than $4.9 million in total transactions.

The top agents for the month of May were <strong>Buck Tamblyn</strong>, with more than $1 million in transactions, <strong>Annie Mitchell, Azza Tawfik, Alexis Kessler</strong> and <strong>Bridget Bouck</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.