Property Lines: June 30, 2022

McColly Rosenboom Real Estate recently announced its volume leaders for the month of May in its residential and land divisions. The top producers were <strong>Angie Griffith, Betty Hofbauer, Anne Carney, Cathy Collins, Alex Puccillo</strong>, and <strong>Sandra Boyer</strong>.

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255.