Property Lines: June 16, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for the month of May.

<strong>Leanne Provost</strong> was No. 1 with $1.2 million in sales, followed by <strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> with $1 million in sales. Other top agents were <strong>The Purdy Wilkening Team, The Amanda Fedrow Group, Linda Krause, Helen Clymer, Marilyn Roy, Abby Magruder, Tiffany Fullerton</strong> and <strong>Amanda Armer-Irps.</strong>

Congratulations to all of our agents that had a closing this month.

Top 10 or not, you are still tops in our book.

All of Speckman Realty Agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to www.speckmanrealty.com or call (815) 937-4370.