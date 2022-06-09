KIFAR president-elect soars above Illinois

Ten years ago, Rob Warmbir was a senior at the University of Illinois with a likely career goal of becoming a farmer.

But a different opportunity came his way.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural consumer economics, with a concentration in farm management and a minor in crop science. Within two weeks of graduating in May of 2013, he was offered a job as a professional farm manager and real estate broker.

He took it, returning home to the Kankakee County-Iroquois County area. He is a graduate of Central High School, where he participated in 4-H and FFA, while working on the family farm.

He was raised on a 2,000-acre grain farm in Clifton, which included a small livestock operation. He then worked his way through college with a variety of jobs, including working in a butcher shop.

Now he has struck out on his own. Since March of 2021, he is the owner of RW Property Services, where he is an accredited farm manager, an accredited land consultant and an auctioneer. His office is in Clifton.

A licensed Managing Real Estate Broker in Illinois and Indiana, he is the president-elect of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, on a path to become the president next year.

It was a quick rise for Warmbir. He was going through new member orientation at KIFAR and becoming president-elect at the same time.

His goals as president, he said, will be fairly direct. He wants to work on cooperation among KIFAR, elected officials and the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, where he serves as a board member and as a member of the executive committee.

He wants to make sure KIFAR members get as much value as possible for their dues. He also aims to increase diversity and equality. He explains that means not only making sure that African-Americans and Hispanics have a voice, but also that different ages have a voice.

His career has taught him two things, he says. “Don’t ever stop pushing yourself, and don’t be afraid to ask.”

His firm specializes in farm management, real estate and auction services. A member of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, he is an accredited land consultant for the Realtors Land Institute. He is vice president of the Illinois chapter and set to be president of that group, too.

Like other types of real estate, the market for farmland is strong now, Warmbir says. He cited a recent sale of 165 acres for $20,000 an acre.

“Just a couple of years ago, it would have gone for $13,000 to $15,000 (an acre),” Warmbir said.

In addition to this being a good time to sell farmland, there is also a growing demand for farm management services. What most people do not know, Warmbir said, is that 70 percent of the farmland in Illinois is now owned by people who are not actively farming it. In other words, farm rentals and farm management are increasingly important.

Farmland, Warmbir says, is a good investment. It is a hedge against inflation. It also is more stable than the stock market.

Warmbir can represent either buyer or seller. He works to understand what each owner wants. Do they want the maximum return for their investment? Do they want to preserve or build up the quality of the soil? What level of risk will they assume?

In a great weather year, even moderate quality land will produce a great crop. In a poor weather year, only the best land will thrive, while average land might see reduced yields.

Warmbir prides himself on getting to know his clients. One farmer was hostile to all farm managers. Warmbir gained his confidence by jumping in the tractor alongside him. His work ethic, his knowledge and his friendliness were all essential.

Ambitious, hard-working and motivated, Warmbir is not an office guy. He has nine years of experience in farmland management and farmland brokerage and auctions, as well as six years in charity benefit auctions and two years of personal property auctions.

His charity work has included livestock auctions at the Kankakee County and Iroquois County fairs, as well as a benefit for injured police officer Tyler Bailey, of Bradley. He’s helped the FFA chapters of Central and Herscher high schools and a “Hooah” event for Disabled Veterans.

In his free time, Warmbir enjoys just about everything outdoors. He’s both a scuba diver and a paraglider. During one recent five-day span, he was 65 feet underwater near Fort Lauderdale and 5,500 feet in the air over Cullom.

In paragliding, the person is pulled by a truck as their inflatable wing carries them into the air. The truck can get you about 2,000 feet in the air. Then the person can get higher by riding thermals (upward currents of warm air).

Other aspects of his “work hard, play hard,” life have included motorcycling, obstacle courses and “tough mudders.”

When he was 14, he joined a hang gliding club.

“I don’t watch much TV,” he said.