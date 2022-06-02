Property Lines: June 2, 2022

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for April in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for April with more than $4 million in total transactions.

The top agents for the month of April were <strong>Azza Tawfik, Buck Tamblyn</strong> and <strong>Annie Mitchell</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.