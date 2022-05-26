Property Lines: May 26, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for the month of April.

<strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> was No. 1 with $1.5 million in sales, followed by <strong>Lynn Randazzo, Leanne Provost, Helen Clymer, The Purdy Wilkening Team, The Amanda Fedrow Group, Amanda Armer–Irps, Chip Chappell, Jackie Miller</strong> and <strong>Marilyn Roy</strong>.

Congratulations to all of our agents that had a closing this month.

Top 10 or not, you are still tops in our book.

All of Speckman Realty Agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to www.speckmanrealty.com or call (815) 937-4370.