McColly Bennett welcomes new agent

McColly Bennett Real Estate recently announced the addition of Emily Janssen to its real estate team. Janssen has 18 years of experience in real estate and commercial and residential property management.

Janssen grew up in Crescent City and graduated from Millikin University in Decatur before starting in commercial property management. She is currently representing both residential and commercial clients in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Janssen lives in Crescent City with her two children and Irish wolfhound. She can be reached at EmilyJanssen@mccolly.com or at 815-383-1616.