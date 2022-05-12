Helping buyers and sellers with their real estate needs

For Rich Hansen, the best moment in working as a Realtor comes when the faces of a willing buyer and a willing seller light up. He’s brought people together and all are pleased with the transaction.

“I have been fortunate to work with a tremendous amount of good people over the years,” Hansen says.

He has helped a lot of family, friends and clients with their real estate needs. Those same folks have told others, so he gets calls from someone who knows someone that he once helped.

Hansen is managing broker at McColly Rosenboom Real Estate at 685 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais. He can be reached at 815-383-4558 or via email at RHansen972@aol.com. Rich also manages offices in Watseka and Cissna Park.

A lifetime farmer who still works some land that his father, Bernard, once did, Hansen got interested in real estate in the 1980s and ‘90s, as a way to supplement his income. He got his license and went to work for the late Rollie Rosenboom. Today, Hansen handles all types of real estate, including homes and commercial sites, but he enjoys the farmland aspect of the business the most.

“You have to realize that we are in a service industry,” Hansen says. That means being available evenings and weekends, when clients have time to shop.

He says Realtors have to work with clients, not above them. “You can’t have your nose over the client,” he says. Their opinions and thoughts count.

Today’s real estate market especially demands the expertise of a Realtor, he says, “It is the wildest market I have ever seen.”

Properties sell quickly, many going over the original asking price. He recalls one recent sale. His client was the first person at view the home. Client put in a bid from a parked car, just outside the home, after taking the tour. The offer was for more than the stated price. All the time, the buyer, who was ultimately successful, was nervous as other potential buyers took their tours while sitting there(7 showings in one day). The worry was that he would be outbid.

In this day of real estate websites, some people think they can go without a Realtor. Hansen says that’s a mistake. The Realtor knows the process, testing and disclosures that must be done. Then, too, a Realtor will help a seller get the best price. “No one wants to leave money on the table by underpricing,” he says.

Still, the buyer today is more educated than ever before. “It used to be that the MLS book came out on Wednesday morning and you would look through it immediately,” he says.

The idea was to match properties with buyers. Today those buyers are likely to have already looked up the property online, on phone and even on their watches.

When showing a home, Hansen always takes a look at the wife’s eyes. The husband may like everything, but if you read on objection on the face of the wife, the sale is not usually going down. He also pays attention to teen children. Sometimes there is a school or neighborhood or moving away from their friends they will absolutely not go to.

His advice to buyers is to get your financing as soon as possible. Mortgage rates, which had been in the three percent range, are jumping to five percent quickly. He would also encourage borrowers to go with a fixed rate, rather than an adjustable one.

The rise in interest rates is an important change in the market. He has seen the real estate market change in several ways. Years ago, buyers needed to have 20 percent down. Then a drive to have more homeowners lowered that threshold to as little as three percent down. That created a bubble which burst with a wave of foreclosures, as people bought homes they really couldn’t afford.

Right now, he says, there is a low supply of homes to sell. “We will eventually see more new building,” he says.

Likewise, there was a time when older homes were those in most demand. Now, he says, there is increasing interest in newer homes with the latest and greatest technology.

Inflation may be a reality in a lot of things, but it has especially hit the cost of farmland hard, he says. Prices for farmland in Illinois were up 16 to 18 percent in the last year, he says. He’s also seen a growing number of investors entering the market for farmland.

Investors now represent about 30 percent of farm purchases. He recalls an 87-year-old investor (retired college accounting professor and first time land buyer) who bought a farm with cash and is now receiving cash rent from someone to farm the land.

“He already had all the stocks and precious metals he wanted,” Hansen says.

Now he was diversifying to a safe haven investment in farmland.

The trend, he says, continues to be toward larger and larger farms. That economy of scale makes sense because farm equipment is larger than ever. The more you invest in equipment, the more sense it makes to use it over more and more acres.

While no one knows if prices will continue to rise at such a rapid rate, Hansen says that once prices go up, they are slow to come down.

Hansen lives in rural Kankakee. He was a graduate of St. Martin‘s Catholic school elementary and a member of the first graduating class at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. He earned a degree in ag science at the University of Illinois, which required a lot of work in economics.

He’s been married for 50 years to college sweetheart, Judy. They are the parents of twins, Chad and Kari, and also the grandparents of six.

Hansen fishes occasionally for relaxation, enjoys grandkids events, but still highly enjoys the world of work and helping buyers and sellers with their real estate needs.