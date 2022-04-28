Property Lines: April 28, 2022

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for March in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for March with more than $3.4 million in total transactions.

The op agents for the month of March were <strong>Paula Curwick</strong> with more than $1.4 million in total transactions and <strong>Buck Tamblyn</strong> with more than $1.1 million in transactions. Other top agents were <strong>Bridget Bouck, Azza Tawfik</strong> and <strong>Peter Liberti</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.