Property Lines: March 31, 2022

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for February in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for February with more than $2.9 million in total transactions.

The top agents for the month were <strong>Annie Mitchell, Azza Tawfik</strong> and <strong>Bridget</strong> <strong>Bouck</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.