Property Lines: March 3, 2022

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for January in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for January with more than $5.8 million in total transactions.

The top agents for the month were <strong>Azza Tawfik, Annie Mitchell</strong> and <strong>Paula Curwick.</strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.