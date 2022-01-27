Property Lines: Jan. 27, 2022

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for December in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for December with more than $3.6 million in total transactions.

The top agents for the month were <strong>Paula Curwick, Zoe Sprimont, Alexis Kessler</strong> and <strong>Shelly Franco</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.