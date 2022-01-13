Property Lines: Jan. 13, 2022

McColly Rosenboom Real Estate recently announced its volume leaders for the month of December in its residential and land divisions. The top producers were <strong>Betty Hofbauer, Angela Griffith, Sandra Boyer, Cathy Collins, Anne Carney</strong> and <strong>Brant Fred.</strong>

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255.