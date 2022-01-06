Property Lines: Jan. 6, 2022

Real Living Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for December.

<strong>Amanda Fedrow</strong> was the top agent for the month with more than $2 million in sales. <strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> was second with more than $1.1 million in sales followed by <strong>Leanne Provost</strong> with $1.1 million in sales

Other top agents for the month of December were <strong>Helen Clymer, Rose Mary Alberts, Monica Pizano, The Purdy Wilkening Team, Lynn Randazzo, Patricia Martin</strong> and <strong>Marilyn Roy</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to <a href="http://speckmanrealty.com" target="_blank">speckmanrealty.com</a>, or call 815-937-4370.