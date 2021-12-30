Property Lines: Dec. 30, 2021

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for November in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for November with more than $4.6 million in total transactions. <strong>Buck Tamblyn</strong> was the top agent for the month in total transactions.

Other top agents for the month were <strong>Annie Mitchell, Taylor Bennett Renz</strong> and <strong>Azza Tawfik.</strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.