Property Lines: Dec. 23, 2021

Real Living Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for November.

<strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> was the top agent for the month with more than $1 million in sales.

Other top agents for the month of November were <strong>Jackie Miller, Helen Clymer, Leanne Provost, The Purdy Wilkening Team, Amanda Fedrow, Monica Pizano, Miriam ODeneal, Michele Nelson</strong> and <strong>Lynn Randazzo</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to <a href="http://speckmanrealty.com" target="_blank">speckmanrealty.com</a>, or call 815-937-4370.