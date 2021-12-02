Shaw Local

Property Lines: Dec. 2, 2021

The Purdy Wilkening Team.png

By Daily Journal

Real Living Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for October.

<strong>The Purdy Wilkening Team</strong> was the top team agents for the month, followed by <strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> with $1.18 million in sales and <strong>Amanda Fedrow</strong> with $1.14 million in residential sales.

Other top agents for the month of October were <strong>Monica Pizano, Lynn Randazzo, Linda Krause, Marilyn Roy, Helen Clymer, Dondi Maricle</strong> and <strong>Jackie Miller</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to <a href="http://speckmanrealty.com" target="_blank">speckmanrealty.com</a>, or call 815-937-4370.