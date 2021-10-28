Property Lines: Oct. 28, 2021

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for September in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for the month of September with more than $6.3 million in total transactions. <strong>Azza Tawfik</strong> was the top agent for the month with more than $1.4 million in total transactions. <strong>Paula Curwick</strong> reached more than $1.4 million in total transactioins.

Other top agents for the month were <strong>Annie Mitchel,</strong> T<strong>aylor Bennett Renz</strong> and <strong>Shelly Franco.</strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.