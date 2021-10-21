Pizano recognized by national association

Local real estate Broker <strong>Monica Pizano</strong>, of St. Anne, was honored in October in the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Top 250 award program.

The NAHREP award annually honors the industry’s leading Hispanic real estate agents and brokers from across the country. Pizano carries out the NAHREP mission of sustainable Hispanic homeownership in local communities.

“I am thrilled to have our Real Living Real Estate Broker Monica Pizano selected in the NAHREP Top 250 Award Program,” said Peter Grant, Broker Owner, Real Living Speckman Realty Inc., Bourbonnais. “Monica was selected as No. 136 in the individual transactions across the U.S. and Puerto Rico out of 3,000 entries. She was also selected No. 33 in the Midwest Region of Top 100 Latino Real Estate Agents and received her awards at the 2021 NAHREP Convention in San Diego, Calif., this October.

“Monica Pizano is an exceptional agent who works very hard to be in the top percentage of the real estate industry. She is very dedicated to all of her clients and to the Latino community.”

Pizano has more than 18 years of experience in the real estate industry.

Accompanying Pizano to San Diego was Elizabeth Barbosa, Broker, from Real Living Speckman Realty.

“Elizabeth has partnered with Monica to help grow and build generational wealth through real estate in the Latino community,” Grant said. “We are very proud of all of Monica’s accomplishments.”