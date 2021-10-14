Property Lines: Oct. 14, 2021

Real Living Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for September.

<strong><strong>Amanda Fedrow </strong></strong>was the top agent for the month with more than $1.8 million in sales, followed by <strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> with $1.8 million in residential sales, <strong>Monica Pizano</strong> with $1.1 in sales, <strong>Leanne Provost</strong> with $1.2 million in sales and <strong>Helen Clymer</strong> with $1.2 million in sales.

Other top agents for the month of September were <strong>The Purdy Wilkening Team, Linda Krause, Dondi Maricle, Marilyn Roy, Amanda Armer-Irps</strong> and <strong>Lynn Randazzo</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to <a href="http://speckmanrealty.com" target="_blank">speckmanrealty.com</a>, or call 815-937-4370.