Property Lines: Oct. 7, 2021

Real Living Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for August.

<strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> was the top agent for the month with more than $1.7 million in sales, followed by <strong>Amanda Fedrow</strong> with $1.6 million in residential sales, <strong>Monica Pizano</strong> with $1.1 in sales, <strong>Leanne Provost</strong> with $1.2 million in sales and <strong>Helen Clymer</strong> with $1.2 million in sales.

Other top agents for the month of August are <strong>Linda Krause, The Purdy Wilkening Team, Marilyn Roy, Lynn Randazzo</strong> and <strong>Patricia Martin</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to <a href="http://speckmanrealty.com" target="_blank">speckmanrealty.com</a>, or call 815-937-4370.