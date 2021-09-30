Property Lines: Sept. 30, 2021

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for August in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for the month of July with more than $6.7 million in total transactions. <strong>Shelly Franco</strong> was the top agent for the month with more than $1.8 million in total transactions.

Other top agents for the month of August were <strong>Bruce Strysik,</strong> <strong>Azza Tawfik</strong> and <strong>Bridget Bouck.</strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.