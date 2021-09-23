McColly Bennett adds real estate agent

McColly Bennett Real Estate recently announced the addition of <strong>Alexis Kessler</strong> to its real estate team.

Originally from Ohio, Kessler moved to Bourbonnais in May after graduating from Tiffin University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Her education and approximately five years of customer service experience has provided Kessler with skills she uses daily in real estate negotiations, educating home buyers and sellers and marketing each listing.

Kessler’s love for real estate comes from her passion to help others find a place they feel comfortable in and a place to call home. You can reach her at 419-357-0943 or alexiskessler@mccolly.com.