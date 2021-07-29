Property Lines: July 29, 2021

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for June in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for the month of June with more than $6.8 million in total transactions. <strong>Bridget Bouck</strong> was the top agent for the month with more than $1.2 million in total transactions.

Other top agents for the month of June were <strong>Azza Tawfik, Bruce Strysik, Cyndi Piontkowski</strong> and <strong>Paula Curwick</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.