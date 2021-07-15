Property Lines: July 15, 2021

McColly Rosenboom Real Estate announced its volume leaders for the month of June in its residential and land divisions. The top producers were <strong>Lisa Scanlon, Sandra Boyer, Angela Griffith, Cathy Collins,</strong> <strong>Anne Carney</strong> and <strong>Betty Hofbauer.</strong>

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255.