Property Lines: June 17, 2021

Real Living Speckman Realty, 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, announced its Top 10 Agents in its residential division for May.

<strong>Lisa Sanford</strong> was the top agent for the month with more than $2 million in sales, followed by <strong>The Purdy-Wilkening Team</strong> with $1.5 million, <strong>Leanne Provost</strong> with $1.3 million and <strong>Amanda Fedrow</strong> with $1.3 million in residential sales.

Other top agents for the month of May are <strong>Linda Krause, Rose Mary Alberts, Patricia Martin, Monica Pizano, Nicole Wilson</strong> and <strong>Helen Clymer.</strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. For more information, go to <a href="http://speckmanrealty.com" target="_blank">speckmanrealty.com</a>, or call 815-937-4370.